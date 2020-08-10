Hello everyone!

So, I have a system where I use rclone to transfer data into Google Drive (I'm sure most know what I'm doing here).

My problem is that i'm experiencing about 15% packet loss on my WAN while this transfer is happening. Does not matter if I'm transfering at 50MB/s or 1MB/s. Whenever I transfer data using other services via a browser I do not experience any packet loss. Is there something that I may have missed in the rclone config or could my ISP be doing something to this type of traffic? I have thought about changing my router as a test but thats quite a process for the setup I have as it would involve a lot of config being copied across.

Could this be a limit of the USG not doing well with the TCP traffic generated from rclone?

My setup:

Router: UniFi USG (DPI enabled, IPS disabled)

ISP: Voyager

Server: unraid with rclone mounting my Google Drive as a seperate disk

All connectivity wired and have connected server direct to USG to no change

Image from my router showing the dropped packets during an rclone transfer and then antoher transfer later in the day with no loss.