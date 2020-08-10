Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)rclone and dropped packets

#273194 10-Aug-2020 07:25
Hello everyone!

 

 

 

So, I have a system where I use rclone to transfer data into Google Drive (I'm sure most know what I'm doing here).
My problem is that i'm experiencing about 15% packet loss on my WAN while this transfer is happening. Does not matter if I'm transfering at 50MB/s or 1MB/s. Whenever I transfer data using other services via a browser I do not experience any packet loss. Is there something that I may have missed in the rclone config or could my ISP be doing something to this type of traffic? I have thought about changing my router as a test but thats quite a process for the setup I have as it would involve a lot of config being copied across.

 

Could this be a limit of the USG not doing well with the TCP traffic generated from rclone? 

 

My setup:

 

Router: UniFi USG (DPI enabled, IPS disabled)
ISP: Voyager
Server: unraid with rclone mounting my Google Drive as a seperate disk
All connectivity wired and have connected server direct to USG to no change

 

Image from my router showing the dropped packets during an rclone transfer and then antoher transfer later in the day with no loss.

 

  #2537563 10-Aug-2020 08:00
Are you shaping data upstream as if it’s trying to send at full speed then the LFC access network will drop packets if you try and burst faster than 500Mbit.




and


  #2537619 10-Aug-2020 08:41
BarTender: Are you shaping data upstream as if it’s trying to send at full speed then the LFC access network will drop packets if you try and burst faster than 500Mbit.

 

Not doing any shaping as I've never had an issue saturating my upload/downlaod using other methods. I don't have a tonne of knowledge on rclone but i've heard it can be much more aggressive. Is this correct?

 
 
 
 


  #2537619 10-Aug-2020 08:41
tek:

 

Not doing any shaping as I've never had an issue saturating my upload/downlaod using other methods. I don't have a tonne of knowledge on rclone but i've heard it can be much more aggressive. Is this correct?

 

 

Rclone is fairly persistent and needs to be given the various API and data limits imposed by by back-end providers. In most cases it will just be reusing connections, so TCP should take care of any congestion. It also backs off with incrementing delays when the back-end won't allow it to send/query data.

