Hi there, We've got a new Dynamix RWM9 9RU cabinet in our office (DIY install) and we went to plug in the twin fan unit on the top of the cabinet, and it sounded like something was going to take off! Very noisy.

We'd like to have some active fans in there to help cool it, but seems hard to source quiet fans for 230v.

Anyone had any experience in sourcing quiet 230v fans? Or ideas on how to go from 230v to 12v for 'normal' case fans?

Inside the cabinet we've got the switch, and a 4 bay NAS, and two 48 port patch panels.

Do we just put a filter over the reasonably big opening at the top of the cabinet (with the fan unit removed), and just rely on passive cooling?

Other ideas?