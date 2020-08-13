Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273266 13-Aug-2020 15:11
Hello.

 

I have installed Win10 on a PC that has 2 gigabit NIC's on the motherboard.

 

I also have a Drobo 5N2 NAS with 2 gigabit NIC's.

 

The NAS has been set up so that it's 2 NICs look like 1, with 1 IP address.

 

The WIN10 PC has had Intel ANS installed, and it's 2 NIC's set up as an IEEE something Dynamic Aggregated Link.

 

All 4 ethernet cables are plugged into the same switch, a TP-LINK TL-SG108.

 

I was hoping to see increased throughput when using the PC to move files from one folder on the NAS to another, but alas, not to be.

 

It was about 60MB/s before I set up the NIC-team on the PC and it is no different after.

 

Do I need a better switch? Or did I have the wrong idea from the outset?




  #2540280 13-Aug-2020 15:14
You typically won't see any performance improvement unless you're multi threading file transfers, or if both devices support SMB 3 multichannel

 

You will probably also be limited by the drives in your drobo

 

A switch will make no difference

  #2540283 13-Aug-2020 15:16
if you setup a "team" it will use LAC? i think but, you can move two files faster, but not 1 file faster.

 

you still only have 1 gigabit. each file gets sent via one NIC basically.

 

Want faster files, need to move to 2.5, 5 or preferable 10Gbit nics.

 

Plus unless you have SSD in the NAS or lots of RAID then not going to be much faster than 120MB/s




  #2540289 13-Aug-2020 15:22
So.... I need a program that does multi-threaded file transfers?

 

I'm just using File Explorer.

 

It is painful having to wait for one file to finish moving before I can kick off the next one, and there are hundreds of files that need to go into their own dedicated folder, so can't just CTRL-A and move enmasse.

 

Is there at least anything that lets me "queue up" a bunch of cut and pastes and then let rip while I do something a tad more productive?




  #2540296 13-Aug-2020 15:34
TL-SG108 is a standard dumb switch, so it won't support any link aggregation. Would not surprise me if your actually creating a little broadcast swarm there.

 

 

 

 

 

If your already peaking at 60MB/s then even 1Gbit is plenty.... the limit is before you even get to the number of ports.

 

SMB3 Multichannel is still pretty buggy on non linux systems last i checked too.




  #2540302 13-Aug-2020 15:44
Thanks everyone.

 

Pretty clear I will not be able to move files any faster than I currently am.

 

Now looking to work smarter....any ideas?




