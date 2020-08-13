Hello.

I have installed Win10 on a PC that has 2 gigabit NIC's on the motherboard.

I also have a Drobo 5N2 NAS with 2 gigabit NIC's.

The NAS has been set up so that it's 2 NICs look like 1, with 1 IP address.

The WIN10 PC has had Intel ANS installed, and it's 2 NIC's set up as an IEEE something Dynamic Aggregated Link.

All 4 ethernet cables are plugged into the same switch, a TP-LINK TL-SG108.

I was hoping to see increased throughput when using the PC to move files from one folder on the NAS to another, but alas, not to be.

It was about 60MB/s before I set up the NIC-team on the PC and it is no different after.

Do I need a better switch? Or did I have the wrong idea from the outset?