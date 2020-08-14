Hello all, hope you are doing well and safe

I recently move and upgraded to a fiber connection, bought an Orbi RBK50/RBS50 combo to use as a mesh wifi system but the experience has been terrible as the 2 units lost its connection to each other so frequently, which also means no internet during that time and NETGEAR support is no better for the last 3 months.

The current setup is ONT - Orcon modem - RBK50/RBS50 (also tried ONT - RBK50/RBS50 but the former seem more reliable). The house is about 100sqm with 2 levels but only one Ethernet port on the level 1 and almost impossible to run another one on the second floor.

Anyway, will get rid of the Orbi system soon so I need your recommendation for which mesh system I should buy next. Currently, the 2 Google Nest Router or 2 AmpliFi AFi-R seem to fit as I need at least one Ethernet port on the level 2 for my PC.

Between the two, which one should I get or is there any other better option. Thank you