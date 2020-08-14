Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273286 14-Aug-2020 17:49
Hello all, hope you are doing well and safe

 

I recently move and upgraded to a fiber connection, bought an Orbi RBK50/RBS50 combo to use as a mesh wifi system but the experience has been terrible as the 2 units lost its connection to each other so frequently, which also means no internet during that time and NETGEAR support is no better for the last 3 months. 

 

The current setup is ONT - Orcon modem - RBK50/RBS50 (also tried ONT - RBK50/RBS50 but the former seem more reliable). The house is about 100sqm with 2 levels but only one Ethernet port on the level 1 and almost impossible to run another one on the second floor.

 

 

 

Anyway, will get rid of the Orbi system soon so I need your recommendation for which mesh system I should buy next. Currently, the 2 Google Nest Router or 2 AmpliFi AFi-R seem to fit as I need at least one Ethernet port on the level 2 for my PC.

 

Between the two, which one should I get or is there any other better option. Thank you

  #2541228 14-Aug-2020 17:54
What ISP are you with? I see you're also posting from a VPN which does not help your internet connection at all. Read this: https://gist.github.com/joepie91/5a9909939e6ce7d09e29

 

Do these dropouts still occur when you don't use a VPN?




  #2541235 14-Aug-2020 17:58
I am on Orcon fibre connection.

 

I should say that the internet to the Orcon modem is perfectly fine, it just the connection between the two Orbi unit, RBK50 and RBS50 is not reliable and they drop out at least twice a day.

