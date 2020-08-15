I am running Pi-Hole via docker on the same PC I am running Plex.

Although if I can get Pi-Hole working right I might just get a little Rasberry Pi to do it.

But my issue is after running for several days fine. It seems my Router (Vodafone Home Hub {The Grey one}) Seems to start dropping and refusing connections from the inside. I can not browse the net. yet it seems My Plex Server is still running and Others can still access and watch my content. Is it just the Home Hub being rubbish?

Or is there a config issue on the Pi-Hole or my router?