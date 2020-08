Can anyone please help with the configuration settings for a TP-LINK Archer C60 for 2degrees Fibre?

I have configured it and have internet access however some sites are not loading at all or only partially. E.G:

- rnz.co.nz - loads 100% fine.

- nzherald.co.nz - does not load at all (just times out)

- facebook.com - images and videos don't load, text loads fine.

Below are the settings I have changed. Everything else is default. Neither IPv6 nor Wireless are enabled.