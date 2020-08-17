Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)TP-Link Deco X60 & WiFi 6 Mesh Kits in General


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#273346 17-Aug-2020 21:51
Send private message

Background

 

I have a single level 4 bedroom house, about 250 square meters. Currently I have a 100/20 Mbps Fibre Internet connection, an AC WiFi router and an AC WiFi range extender to minimise dead spots at the other end of the house. Overall this setup works well for fixed devices but roaming devices (laptops, phones, tablets) are a bit of a pain because they often hold onto the router WiFi SSID too long and experience very slow speeds or drops instead of swapping to the WiFi extender SSID as you move around the house. The number of household connected devices is increasing, we now have some WiFi 6 devices, and I'm upgrading to a 900/500 Mbps Fibre internet connection shortly so I'd like to upgrade the house WiFi to ensure all devices work seamlessly and have the best possible connection speed. 

 

So I've been investigating WiFi 6 mesh kits and the TP-Link Deco X60 2 pack looks like a good option for my size house. Has anyone had any experience with them?

 

One of my specific questions is - do I need to keep my ISP router or can one of the Deco X60 nodes connected directly to the ONT?

 

Any experiences with the Deco X60 or alternative WiFi 6 mesh kit recommendations would be appreciated.

Create new topic
/dev/null
9466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2543283 17-Aug-2020 23:08
Send private message quote this post

The problem - the Deco X60 won't route Gigabit. Also WiFi 6 is more or less a marketing stunt currently as the standard is not final. I would strongly recommend against investing in WiFi 6 yet and wait until the standard is final. I've also got a number of Wireless 6 routers I am testing right now and to be perfectly honest I don't see any improvement testing on the Wireless 6 router vs my UniFi wireless gear. Give this a read: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

Have a look at the UniFi Dream Machine as a good all-around router (https://www.gowifi.co.nz/routers/udm.html) then combine that with a UniFi AC Lite (https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wireless/uap-ac-lite.html). If you can run Ethernet to the access point that is the best option else they also work in wireless mesh mode. There are many settings for the dream machine but it is also app driven too and replaces your router.

 

You won't get Gigabit over WiFi - you may see around 600Mbit on a good day but this will vary depending on how much interference there is and the device you're testing on. Don't get sucked into the marketing on routers out there either.

 

Doing the above will give you very solid WiFi and future upgradability and also comes in at nearly the same cost as the Deco X60.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.