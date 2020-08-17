Background

I have a single level 4 bedroom house, about 250 square meters. Currently I have a 100/20 Mbps Fibre Internet connection, an AC WiFi router and an AC WiFi range extender to minimise dead spots at the other end of the house. Overall this setup works well for fixed devices but roaming devices (laptops, phones, tablets) are a bit of a pain because they often hold onto the router WiFi SSID too long and experience very slow speeds or drops instead of swapping to the WiFi extender SSID as you move around the house. The number of household connected devices is increasing, we now have some WiFi 6 devices, and I'm upgrading to a 900/500 Mbps Fibre internet connection shortly so I'd like to upgrade the house WiFi to ensure all devices work seamlessly and have the best possible connection speed.

So I've been investigating WiFi 6 mesh kits and the TP-Link Deco X60 2 pack looks like a good option for my size house. Has anyone had any experience with them?

One of my specific questions is - do I need to keep my ISP router or can one of the Deco X60 nodes connected directly to the ONT?

Any experiences with the Deco X60 or alternative WiFi 6 mesh kit recommendations would be appreciated.