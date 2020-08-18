Network noob here, sorry. I wanted to install an extra RJ45 outlet, so I bought some CAT6 cable on TradeMe. Cut off the plugs, asked someone to pull the cables through the walls, so far so good.

Then I tried to punch them into RJ45 key stones, but it wasn't working. Then I found out about the difference between solid and stranded cables, and the fact you can't punch down stranded cable into a keystone.

I've got some RJ45 plugs; would it be possible to crimp plugs onto the stranded cables, and then somehow connect it to a short solid cable with a female connection at one end, and then punch down the other end into the keystone?

I really don't want to replace the cable with solid, if possible.