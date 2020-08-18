Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to connect stranded cable to RJ45 keystone?


Network noob here, sorry. I wanted to install an extra RJ45 outlet, so I bought some CAT6 cable on TradeMe. Cut off the plugs, asked someone to pull the cables through the walls, so far so good.

 

Then I tried to punch them into RJ45 key stones, but it wasn't working. Then I found out about the difference between solid and stranded cables, and the fact you can't punch down stranded cable into a keystone. 

 

I've got some RJ45 plugs; would it be possible to crimp plugs onto the stranded cables, and then somehow connect it to a short solid cable with a female connection at one end, and then punch down the other end into the keystone?

 

I really don't want to replace the cable with solid, if possible. 

Yea.... don't punch stranded cable down on an IDC, you will have a bad time. Shouldn't really use stranded cable in a permanent link, but whatever, no sense pulling it out now.

 

Crimp a plug (designed for stranded cable), and then just use a "rj45 keystone coupler" to mount in your wall plate.

 

 

As mentioned the only way to terminate a stranded cable is with a proper stranded RJ45 crimp connector. Solid RJ45 connectors will not work.

 

 

