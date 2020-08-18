Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273369 18-Aug-2020 20:52
Hi All, I have been reading up on all the forums for a network cabinet and running Ethernet cables. I think I have most of it sorted just need to confirm what I need in the network cabinet. I need at least 18 Ethernet ports across the following rooms,

 

-Bedroom 2 Ports (TV and apple TV)

 

-Bedroom 4 Ports (TV, Vodafone TV, Soundbar

 

-Study 2 (With  8 port TP switch) (Laptop, printer ect)

 

- Lounge 1= 6 ports (tv,sound bar, xbox, apple TV, Bluray, Orbi)

 

-Lounge 2 = 4 ports (TV, soundbar,playstation, apple tv)

 

For the network cabinet, i am looking at a recessed cabinet 28inch Dynamic, Router and ONT and a patch panel. I dont quite understand network switches do i need at 24 POE switch as i have 18 connections needed?. I want to also plug in my ORBI to one of the ports in the second lounge and connected  it to a TP  switch so my soundbar,xbox and apple tv are all on the same network for the BOSE and SONOS apps. Would this still be possible?. The other question i have is do all network cabinets need a fan?. I am guessing i will also need to run cable from the cabinet to somewhere for the phone as well?.Cheers 

  #2544014 18-Aug-2020 21:07
5V and 12V gear won’t need a fan nor will a 24 port switch if it has breathing space Ie not flush in the wall

I put Aruba 24 2930F PoE switches into 450 deep 8RU cabinets no problem along with the ONtT patch panel and cable management but it’s not flush mounted



  #2544026 18-Aug-2020 21:35
nztim: 5V and 12V gear won’t need a fan nor will a 24 port switch if it has breathing space Ie not flush in the wall

I put Aruba 24 2930F PoE switches into 450 deep 8RU cabinets no problem along with the ONtT patch panel and cable management but it’s not flush mounted

 

Thank you, that’s great about the fan. I will have a look at the Aruba switch looks pretty good, was thinking a bit slightly cheaper:)

 
 
 
 


  #2544029 18-Aug-2020 21:46
Stu1:

nztim: 5V and 12V gear won’t need a fan nor will a 24 port switch if it has breathing space Ie not flush in the wall

I put Aruba 24 2930F PoE switches into 450 deep 8RU cabinets no problem along with the ONtT patch panel and cable management but it’s not flush mounted


Thank you, that’s great about the fan. I will have a look at the Aruba switch looks pretty good, was thinking a bit slightly cheaper:)



Not suggesting by any means that you should buy enterprise gear :) this is more about the surface vs flush mount cabinets :)

If it was just the ONt and Router you could get away with a flush mount, but for the 24 port poe switch you will need surface mount for airflow

  #2544033 18-Aug-2020 22:01
You don't need a POE switch unless you intend to power all those devices just with power from the ethernet port which from the looks of them sounds very unlikely!

 

 

 

Normal switch is fine



  #2544036 18-Aug-2020 22:10
Tzoi:

You don't need a POE switch unless you intend to power all those devices just with power from the ethernet port which from the looks of them sounds very unlikely!


 


Normal switch is fine



They will be all powered normally I don’t really understand the switch part. If can get away with a normal switch then that would be great. The only thing I did think about was if I ever got wired security cameras then a POE would be the better option?. Is it possible to get a standard switch connected to patch panel then swap it out later to a POE if needed?

