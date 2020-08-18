Hi All, I have been reading up on all the forums for a network cabinet and running Ethernet cables. I think I have most of it sorted just need to confirm what I need in the network cabinet. I need at least 18 Ethernet ports across the following rooms,

-Bedroom 2 Ports (TV and apple TV)

-Bedroom 4 Ports (TV, Vodafone TV, Soundbar

-Study 2 (With 8 port TP switch) (Laptop, printer ect)

- Lounge 1= 6 ports (tv,sound bar, xbox, apple TV, Bluray, Orbi)

-Lounge 2 = 4 ports (TV, soundbar,playstation, apple tv)

For the network cabinet, i am looking at a recessed cabinet 28inch Dynamic, Router and ONT and a patch panel. I dont quite understand network switches do i need at 24 POE switch as i have 18 connections needed?. I want to also plug in my ORBI to one of the ports in the second lounge and connected it to a TP switch so my soundbar,xbox and apple tv are all on the same network for the BOSE and SONOS apps. Would this still be possible?. The other question i have is do all network cabinets need a fan?. I am guessing i will also need to run cable from the cabinet to somewhere for the phone as well?.Cheers