Hi All

I am in need of help in finding a devise that will give me a wi-fi signal in my garage as part of my home network,

currently i have run a CAT6 from my house to the garage and i have a POE switch in the garage which i have a CCTV camera/printer/NAS but i would like wi-fi as the signal is poor from the house,

I have purchased a few access points from TM

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/listing-2742366193.htm?rsqid=5500e5db65b04d1da5865d5a998bdaab-001

https://www.aerohiveworks.com/Aerohive-AP330.asp but unfortunately i 'assumed' these would somewhat easyish to set up but found out these require licences etc or re-configuring and this is just a bit complex for me to set up,

most of my knowledge comes from google and you tube tutorials etc so my knowledge is limited,

Is there a devise that is a bit more easier to install which does no required licencing etc, as this is all part of my cov19 house garage revamp i was just looking to spend the minimum, i dont mind getting 2nd hand etc, and ideally would work along side my house modem so when i went from the house to the garage would switch signals over automatically if poss

hope you can help

cheers Tom