Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)help with installing a wi fi unit in the garage


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#273371 18-Aug-2020 22:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi All

 

I am in need of help in finding a devise that will give me a wi-fi signal in my garage as part of my home network,

 

currently i have run a CAT6 from my house to the garage and i have a POE switch in the garage which i have a CCTV camera/printer/NAS but i would like wi-fi as the signal is poor from the house,

 

I have purchased a few access points from TM

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/listing-2742366193.htm?rsqid=5500e5db65b04d1da5865d5a998bdaab-001

 

https://www.aerohiveworks.com/Aerohive-AP330.asp but unfortunately i 'assumed' these would somewhat easyish to set up but found out these require licences etc or re-configuring and this is just a bit complex for me to set up,

 

most of my knowledge comes from google and you tube tutorials etc so my knowledge is limited,

 

Is there a devise that is a bit more easier to install which does no required licencing etc, as this is all part of my cov19 house garage revamp i was just looking to spend the minimum, i dont mind getting 2nd hand etc, and ideally would work along side my house modem so when i went from the house to the garage would switch signals over automatically if poss

 

hope you can help

 

cheers Tom

Create new topic
176 posts

Master Geek


  #2544047 18-Aug-2020 22:27
Send private message quote this post

Powerline Wi-Fi kit? This can be configured to clone your existing wireless SSID to enlarge your network.

There are a few on the market, example

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0422/TP-Link-TL-WPA4220-KIT-AV600-Powerline-Kit-with-N3?qr=GShopping&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-drE7MSk6wIVQqaWCh0LagQnEAQYAiABEgLzbvD_BwE

1382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2544073 18-Aug-2020 22:49
Send private message quote this post

I'm sure the experts will chip in but you can try setting your access points to all use the same SSID. If that works you'll be able to roam from house to garage with no worries.

 

Personally I'm using these access points which can run the same SSID(s) across all your units on the same LAN. They also have some free management software which lets you centrally manage them.

 
 
 
 


659 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2544083 18-Aug-2020 23:25
Send private message quote this post

I would suggest a proper access point solution, if you use two access points on the same SSID they may shut down due to each other thinking there is a rogue AP on the network

One of the best bangs for buck is the Aruba Instant on series, my only
gripe with them is the only desktop version the AP11D is 2x2 only

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.