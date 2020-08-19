Hey team,



I'm currently trying to setup a Nighthawk D7000 with Fibre (New Zealand - Stuff Fibre), but I'm unable to access the gateway. I'm thinking the previous owner may have potentially corrupted the firmware.



The most common screen I'm getting displays 'Configuring the Internet Connection. You are not connected to the Internet. Select Country'



This is displayed in very basic HTML, not the standard Netgear gateway.



I've factory reset multiple times, and have tried accessing via several logins (192.168.1.1 & routerlogin.net) with no change. I've also tried multiple devices, over ethernet and WiFi.



I've seen several suggestions using TFTP, but have also been unsuccessful here. Most guides advise to reboot the modem and wait for the power light to blink white. Mine boots up solid amber, turns off (ethernet 1 & 2 are dimly lit). Then the power light turns back to solid amber, with the rest of the lights coming on as usual. The power light then turns solid white.



Any suggestions here? I feel like I've pretty much exhausted all options so far. The Netgear community forum hasn't got back to me either.



Cheers :)



https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/dfebe2804f6abf3c49cd536b2ab3bfef.jpg