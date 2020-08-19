Hi there,

Hoping someone can help me out.

I have a fiber connection with CONTACT ENERGY and a NETCOMM modem. I was playing around and decided to upgrade the firmware (Firmware Version: NF18ACV-NC2-R6B017.EN) from the Netcomm website.

Now - surprise - the internet is not working. I had backed up the settings and put those on the modem - so the WIFI accesspoints etc are all still the same. Just no Internet connection.

While it says on the contact website that you can BYOD, there's no instructions on how to set this up. So now I am lost.

I've tried hard reset, factory reset in the modem settings, turning off and on, etc etc.

Can anybody help shed light on what I need to do here?

THANKS!