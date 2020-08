So, i have had fibre for a while now and am struggling with wireless signal which keeps dropping out on all devices. This happens every couple of minutes and its driving me crazy.

I would really like to have the ONT relocated to a different part of the house, closer to where all out equipment is. I wasnt able to have it installed where i wanted it intially beacuse the installer just wouldnt do it.

Can anybody recommend somewhere in Christchurch that would do this?

Thanks.