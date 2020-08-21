I am intrigued by the latest generation AC / wifi 6 routers now available for less than NZD100.

E.g. the Xiaomi Redmi Router AX5

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001133949549.html

overview

https://www.thephonetalks.com/redmi-router-ax5-wifi-6-review

And the Huawei wifi Ax3

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001219421877.html

They are both well spec'ed and look like they would perform like a Asus AC86U or similar for less than half the price. They both have Mesh features.

I have an expensive Asus Aimesh set up (AC86U/ AC68U / rt-ac3100 behind a Checkpoint 750 firewall) but I wonder if these high end devices are about to be swept away by the latest generation of cheap and fast routers, at least for users who don't need high end features like VPN.

Note that the Xiaomi routers are built on OpenWRT opening up the possibility of open source firmware at some point.

There are drawbacks, for example both have Chinese language firmware at the moment (not a problem using google translate) and the Chinese region setting for wifi may cause problems.

However I expect English versions to land soon.

Anyone tried one out yet? They would appear to be excellent for a home mesh system. Xiaomi have a version in a more aesthetic tower profile with the same innards as the Redmi Router AX5 - the Xiaomi AX1800

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001052636749.html

PS I haven't found any professional reviews of these routers yet on the web...