Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New chinese Wifi 6 - Routers Xiaomi Redmi AX5 and Huawei Ax3


109 posts

Master Geek


#274417 21-Aug-2020 06:58
Send private message

I am intrigued by the latest generation AC / wifi 6 routers now available for less than NZD100.

 

E.g. the  Xiaomi Redmi Router AX5

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001133949549.html

 

overview

 

https://www.thephonetalks.com/redmi-router-ax5-wifi-6-review

 

And the Huawei wifi Ax3

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001219421877.html

 

They are both well spec'ed and look like they would perform like a Asus AC86U or similar for less than half the price. They both have Mesh features.

 

I have an expensive Asus Aimesh set up (AC86U/ AC68U / rt-ac3100 behind a Checkpoint 750 firewall) but I wonder if these high end devices are about to be swept away by the latest generation of cheap and fast routers, at least for users who don't need high end features like VPN. 

 

Note that the Xiaomi routers are built on OpenWRT opening up the possibility of open source firmware at some point.

 

There are drawbacks, for example both have Chinese language firmware at the moment (not a problem using google translate) and the Chinese region setting for wifi may cause problems.

 

However I expect English versions to land soon.

 

Anyone tried one out yet? They would appear to be excellent for a home mesh system. Xiaomi have a version in a more aesthetic tower profile with the same innards as the Redmi Router AX5 - the Xiaomi AX1800

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001052636749.html

 

PS I haven't found any professional reviews of these routers yet on the web...

 

 

Create new topic
Mad Scientist
22701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2546725 21-Aug-2020 07:15
Send private message quote this post

i reckon you should take one for the team and get one to review!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic




News »

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.