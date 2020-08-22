Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274449 22-Aug-2020 20:43
I'm just far enough rural that fiber wont get here, however my olds who live just under 1km up the road should be getting it at some stage in the near future. (Was Dec 20 until last week, now it might be April 21...)

 

Unfortunately we're at the same altitude, and there's a fair bit of foliage etc between our houses on other peoples' properties - getting LoS would require a 15m+ high tower at each end I think. Luckily though, there is a hill that runs parallel to the road we're on, and an owner of property on said hill has said he's happy with me putting a repeater in the bush on his place so I can bounce a signal.

 

The leg from my olds place to the hill is around 1200m, and the leg back to my place from the hill is around 900m, so we're not talking outrageous distances.

 

Having a look on the Ubiquiti airLink site, it looks like I could do this a couple of ways:

 

One is Point to Multi-Point - a Rocket 5AC Prism Gen2 with antenna on the hill, and a couple of NanoBeams / LiteBeams at each end; or

 

A *Beam at each end, and two *Beams on the hill pointing at each property.

 

Either way will require a bit of a solar setup on the hill, as there is no other power source up there - that part I can manage without too much issue.

 

Questions I have thus far are around the best way to create the link. PtMP will need less gear, but will cost quite a bit more from what I can find - I can easily get two LiteBeams for well less than the price of an antenna for the rocket, and that's before buying the radio...

 

I'm guessing, as I haven't been able to find it mentioned anywhere, that I will need a switch of some description on the hill if I put two *Beams on a post there - I don't imagine I'd just be able to run a data cable between them, as easy as that would be.

 

I have read through a couple of good posts on people doing a similar things on GZ multiple times already, although they have only been sending the signal from point to point, not having a relay in between. 

 

Even a modest 20MHz bandwidth at 8dBm will net me 147Mbps using NanoBeams according to airLink - that's well over 100x the speed that I currently have. Even achieving 50% of that in real-world performance would be a huge leap in my connectivity.

 

 

 

Any advice is greatly appreciated, thanks.

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2547820 22-Aug-2020 21:03
Sounds quite doable. my one recommendation is to not underestimate the cost of powering such a setup though :)

 

 

 

Last thing you want to happen is have the repeator itself drop off due to batteries draining.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2547824 22-Aug-2020 21:13
hio77:

 

Sounds quite doable. my one recommendation is to not underestimate the cost of powering such a setup though :)

 

 

 

Last thing you want to happen is have the repeator itself drop off due to batteries draining.

 

 

OP stole my idea. :P

 
 
 
 


  #2547887 22-Aug-2020 22:19
I would recommend 2 separate PtP links. For some reason I've experienced PtmP links slower (even for a single client).

 

Any old gbit switch between them would be fine, but I'd suggest something like https://www.gowifi.co.nz/managedpoeswitches/es-5xp.html which I believe can be powered straight from your 24vdc battery source, and then that would push the power up into your wireless devices over their ethernet connection. It has Ping Watchdog which allows you to configure it to restart a device when it stops responding to ping. Saves you bush bashing up the hill to reboot something if it locks up.

