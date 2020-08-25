Hi, we've got Spark fibre and the standard Spark Huawei HG659b modem and have 5 computers, 5 phones, iPads, xbox, TV, printer and a few other smart devices connected to it. It works well most of the time (almost 100/20 speeds and no problem with multiple devices streaming) but most days at least one of the devices loses its connection or has a very very low connection speed. It doesn't seem to matter whether its on 2G, 5G or even ethernet. Usually switching the modem on and off helps but not always and it just starts working again sometime later for no apparent reason. I've spent hours troubleshooting and had Spark run tests but they can't find any faults. I've got to the point where if buying a new modem will solve the problem I'll do so but don't know what to buy. So, question to the geekzone community is what is the most reliable (in terms of connectivity/stability) modem out there or could it be something else and a new modem won't help? The signal is always pretty strong so I don't think that's the problem. Would getting a VPN help at all? Thanks