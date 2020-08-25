Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New modem recomendations?


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#274492 25-Aug-2020 14:17
Send private message quote this post

Hi, we've got Spark fibre and the standard Spark Huawei HG659b modem and have 5 computers, 5 phones, iPads, xbox,  TV, printer and a few other smart devices connected to it.  It works well most of the time (almost 100/20 speeds and no problem with multiple devices streaming) but most days at least one of the devices loses its connection or has a very very low connection speed.  It doesn't seem to matter whether its on 2G, 5G or even ethernet.  Usually switching the modem on and off helps but not always and it just starts working again sometime later for no apparent reason.  I've spent hours troubleshooting and had Spark run tests but they can't find any faults.  I've got to the point where if buying a new modem will solve the problem I'll do so but don't know what to buy.  So, question to the geekzone community is what is the most reliable (in terms of connectivity/stability) modem out there or could it be something else and a new modem won't help?  The signal is always pretty strong so I don't think that's the problem.  Would getting a VPN help at all?  Thanks

Create new topic
687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2549465 25-Aug-2020 14:25
Send private message quote this post

There is a 32 device limit on that, if you are on Spark get their new smart modem

219 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2549466 25-Aug-2020 14:25
Send private message quote this post

Grab a new "Spark Smart Modem" off trademe.

I've just made the same upgrade.

The latest one (with 1 x light only) - is much better.
(Released September last year)

Should be able to grab one for $50-$100

It's worth changing.

 
 
 
 


219 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2549467 25-Aug-2020 14:25
Send private message quote this post

Snap :)

9845 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2549501 25-Aug-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

have you read this thread?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=197871


Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.