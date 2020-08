I have an 8port TP-Link on my home network and all the ports are now full. So I'm thinking - a 16port - but the space I have to house it is limited. I know I can daisy-chain two 8ports but what I don't know if I would get better performance from x2 8ports or x1 16port?

I'm assuming x1 16port would be the best option and if so, does anyone know of a smaller unit on the market please? I don't care if it's managed or not. I don't need PoE either.

I would appreciate a few comments on this please.