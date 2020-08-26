Hello,



I recently bought a Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 to replace our previous setup, but cannot get to connect to the internet when plugged into the fibre ONT.

When we moved from ADSL to fibre I found our old Netgear router (a DGND3700v2) did not support fibre so we just put the Spark supplied modem into bridged mode and plugged the DGND3700v2 router into that. It worked fine, until the router died.

I bought the Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 from PBTech thinking that I could plug it directly into the ONT and no longer have to rely on the Spark modem (a HG659b) to act as a bridge between the two. However the router can't connect to the internet when plugged directly into the ONT. I followed the instructions on the Netgear and PBTech help pages below, but have had no joy.

The Netgear RAX40 will connect to the internet if I plug it into the Spark HG659b (still in bridged mode) which is plugged into ONT. But I'd rather just have the internet work directly with the Netgear router.

Does anyone have any ideas that will help get the Netgear router working directly with the ONT?

Any help will be appreciated.



Thanks,

Greville

(Edited because something went weird with the links)

https://kb.netgear.com/30947/How-do-I-set-up-my-NETGEAR-router-if-I-have-Spark-NZ-Fibre-or-UFB

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings#sparkrax80