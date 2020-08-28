Hi.

I am moving into a new house in a few weeks and will be getting fibre installed there. I currently have gigabit on bigpipe and will be keeping that.

I am looking at putting a cabnet in the attached garage which will be where the fibre terminates and have a router in there along with other equipment (Nas box, rpi server), Then having atleast 2 wifi access points in the house ( 2 floors, one on each).

I am quite impressed by the configurability and advanced features of the Ubiquity equipment as well as having a unified interface.

So.

I am interested in using a "Ubiquiti EdgeRouter ER-10X" (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI4210/Ubiquiti-EdgeRouter-ER-10X-10-Port-High-Performanc) and want to know if anyone has had experence with this model on gigabit fibre.

Also using their UniFi access points, maybe mixing the strengths.

Currently I have a FritzBox 7590 (wifi disabled) and a 3 part Linksys mesh but looking for something more tidy (will be getting ethernet installed in-wall/roof)