Hi all,

Took the plunge and bought an Edgerouter x SFP yesterday - yay. Was following the guide and one of the earlier steps is to do an update, note I was in the Web UI - mistake #1. ok cool, tried the update but it errored out and I figured Id do it later - mistake #2.

I then jumped into the wizard to configure the device. All seemed to go well and after a few are you sure messages it proceeded to reboot.

I then couldn't connect back to it. Turns out its in a bootloop (I think), ETH0 comes up but then turns off after about a minute only to come back up and the cycle repeats. Neither the power up nor the standard reset help with gaining connectivity via either DHCP or a static IP.

I can get it into TFTP mode but an upload of the recovery image errors out after appearing to upload with Error # 2:Firmware check failed. It doesn't have an external serial port :( to try connecting to and cant ssh into it at all.

Do I just return it, are there any other tricks you know that may revive it?

Any help or guidance is appreciated.

Note: Ive scanned the guide thread and done a bunch of googling so sorry if I missed a juicy bit of info in the guide re this.