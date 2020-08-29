Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
164 posts

Master Geek


#274571 29-Aug-2020 10:53
I've discovered today that I've done a stupid thing. I've just installed a surveillance system and found I couldn't see it online. Then I learned that wirless modems can get multiple IP addresses per day, which is why I couldn't connect as the dam thing was changing addresses all the time.

 

No problem, I thought, I'll just ask for a static address. I was told by the telco that static isn't possible on a wirless modem. The only solution is to have fibre to the door.

 

So, I thought I'd ask here, to see if there is any other workaround members may have an idea of please?

29164 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551829 29-Aug-2020 10:56
Who is your provider? 50+ sell wireless connections in NZ.

 

You don't need a static IP to access a remote system, solutions such as dyndns solve this very easily.

 

The bigger issue is that I assume you are using a port forward to access your camera system. If you are you should immediately disable this and should not be using this under any circumstances. It is an incredibly insecure setup.

 

 



164 posts

Master Geek


  #2551837 29-Aug-2020 11:02
Thanks Steve - Vodafone is the provider. And yes, I did set up port forward.

 

I'm reading up on what dyndns is now..............

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


2547 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551845 29-Aug-2020 11:10
More likely that connection is CG-NAT so port forwarding won't work.




BDFL - Memuneh
68118 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551862 29-Aug-2020 11:29
Yorkshirekid:

 

Thanks Steve - Vodafone is the provider. And yes, I did set up port forward.

 

 

In which case you just opened your internal network to all sorts of nasty security risks.

 

Do yourself a favour and disable port forward. If you want access to your cameras you have two options:

 

1. Use a system that does not need port forward

 

2. Investigate a VPN setup and connect to your network via VPN when needed. 




 

 

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2551868 29-Aug-2020 11:34
Thank you - but it DID work when I first configured it. But later in the day it failed and I found I couldn't ping the IP.

 

I had no idea that wireless modems changed their address a few times a day (a techie friend told me this), so when I went onsite I discoverd it had.

 

So I'm just getting my head around EZDDNS, which is what this system uses and hope this will work.

 

I'm not in the tech industry so learning stuff as I go.

 

Question - can I establish a VPN if I have a wirless modem?

 

If the answer is 'no', then what do I need to do to make this so (said Picard), without having to change the plan to fibre, which would invovle me having the telco come along and install a fibre line to the premises.

6050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551872 29-Aug-2020 11:43
You're missing the main point. It doesn't matter whether you have a static or dynamic IP or use DynDNS or something similar. If you have a system that has to port forward it is a massive security risk. You will end up as part of a DDoS attack on NZX or similar. Stop reading about DynDNS and look at the dangers of port forwarding and how insecure it is.

BDFL - Memuneh
68118 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551875 29-Aug-2020 11:46
@Yorkshirekid:

 

Question - can I establish a VPN if I have a wirless modem?

 

If the answer is 'no', then what do I need to do to make this so (said Picard), without having to change the plan to fibre, which would invovle me having the telco come along and install a fibre line to the premises.

 

 

You can if you have a static IP address.

 

But no port forwards. Ever.




 

 

2547 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551876 29-Aug-2020 11:47
Yorkshirekid:

 

If the answer is 'no', then what do I need to do to make this so (said Picard), without having to change the plan to fibre, which would invovle me having the telco come along and install a fibre line to the premises.

 

 

You can run a VPN client on another router, e.g., a Mikrotik, or any linux box, and point to VPN server in cloud or anywhere.




29164 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551878 29-Aug-2020 11:54
Assuming you just have a Vodafone modem there isn't a lot you can do to securely configure your system without remote access without spending $ on additional hardware. The connection and camera hardware you've chosen for your solution isn't really the ideal solution for your requirements.

 

I also thought all Vodafone FWA and RBI was CG-NAT so am surprised it could ever work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

