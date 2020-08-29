@Yorkshirekid:

I've discovered today that I've done a stupid thing. I've just installed a surveillance system and found I couldn't see it online. Then I learned that wirless modems can get multiple IP addresses per day, which is why I couldn't connect as the dam thing was changing addresses all the time.

No problem, I thought, I'll just ask for a static address. I was told by the telco that static isn't possible on a wirless modem. The only solution is to have fibre to the door.

So, I thought I'd ask here, to see if there is any other workaround members may have an idea of please?