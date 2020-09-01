Hi folks,

I'm hoping you can help me here.

I have just swapped out the Spark Smart Modem with my Linksys WRT1900AC V2 which is working perfectly.

What I'm keen to do, if possible, is to change the Spark Smart Modem into a wifi access point on my network.

I currently have a LAN switch in my living room that I can plug the Spark Modem into and that is connected via ethernet to the Linksys.

If this is possible does anyone know the settings that I have to change on the Linksys and the Spark modem?

Thank you in advance for any help.