Advice on my dying Dlink modem and our upcoming fibre


#275648 2-Sep-2020 10:50
Hi all

 

So we have a Dlink 2888a modem which has served us well the past couple years with VDSL. Lately it seems that the 2.4ghz wifi is dying as we can connect to it but get no internet working, it might not be giving out an ip?? 5ghz still works fine. I have tried factory reset etc. Also seems every week or two i need to reboot it to get the internet connection running again.

 

In the next couple months we should finally get fibre installed (its in the street now, our area in small town must be the last to get livened up)

 

I dont know much about fibre as I have never had it before, but I understand we just need a router with it.

 

Our house is 3 levels, so I currently have the modem in the middle of middle floor, a bridged old spark HG659 I think down in the garage, and ethernet running to a couple of Nvidia Shield tvs, and a laptop plex server, security cameras etc and consider our 5 person home on the heavier side of usage, maybe 600gb a month

 

So my question is, do I make do with my Dlink modem for the next few months, and then get a router from slingshot when we connect to fibre? Or is that likely to be insufficient for wifi coverage? As it is the Dlink struggles to get to one end of the house upstairs, and it wasnt perfect downstairs (hence the bridged modem below it)

 

My other thought was buying a TPLINK AX6000 router $600 now and using it once we have fibre as well, but didnt want to waste money at this stage if I dont have to.

 

Thanks for any opinions or advice

xpd

  #2555481 2-Sep-2020 10:53
Hang onto the current unit, once fibre installed take the offered unit, then hang a decent AP off it. Unifi or similar.

 

Will be lot cheaper and more flexible than $600. :)

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home



  #2555493 2-Sep-2020 11:00
Thanks, yea I see Ubiquiti mentioned a lot, I had never heard of them before. The Amplifi mesh router looks pretty good

 

 

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
  #2555504 2-Sep-2020 11:16
I've got a guide here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=197871

 

Also, stay away from that TP-Link. Read this: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

What you really want to do is get some UniFi access points and perhaps a Dream Machine.




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

  #2555505 2-Sep-2020 11:17
I love them, got a couple of older units installed at each end of the house, gives coverage over the entire property and into the neighbors (handy for when going over for drinks ;) ). They do require you to install the controller on a machine for initial setup, but after that you don't need to run it unless you want to use some of their fancy features or logging.

 

There are alternative more consumer-oriented AP units out there such as Google Wifi etc.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

