We have recently build a garage on the front of our section and as part of this I intend to put all my networking equipment in a cupboard out there. I have installed a 28in recessed cabinet for the ONT and i intend to put in rack mounted stuff into a cupboard next to it connected to the cabinet. The intent was/is to make it future proof for 10GBE in the future.

I installed conduit under the garage slab which comes out under the house and i ran 5x cat6a f/utp cables under there, 4 which are connected to wall jacks, and the 5th is a spare. Ive connected them all using shielded cat6a female keystone jacks.

I borrowed a Fluke DTX-1800 cable tester and used the DTX-PLA002 cat6a modules to test the cables.

Could the wonderful people on this forum please have a quick look at the attached results and confirm they look ok, and maybe explain the downfalls/consequences of the *pass result on the NEXT test on the BED LH result sheet.

BED LH

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B4QPJk--QfEBb-zVRpOOIrXQ9Pcc9VUC/view?usp=sharing

BED RH

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kaPs34kTIy79mNDq6EWzu5RLVOT_Y_TU/view?usp=sharing

LOUNGE LH

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Neuc-YaRdDxo8WoxD92iia6rqBFUfR_H/view?usp=sharing

LOUNGE RH

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XqnDzsEuriqwAafPfrZ8Zdp3yI7IkCWz/view?usp=sharing