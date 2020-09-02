Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My place is currently being renovated and it's the perfect time to do structured data cabling. I plan to install a 28" box in the garage, but I still have a few questions about how things are supposed to be setup:

 

  • I learned that I could use a mounting bracket for installing a standard rack patch panel, is this the most recommended way?
  • How is power outlets provided inside the box? What accecessories do I need to purchase? Or is it something a sparky could/should sort out?
  • Can I fit a 16 port switch in there? How does one mount it vertically?
  • My ONT is currently located in a room on the other side of the hallway leading to the garage (about 5m away), how do I have it moved to the garage? All gib boards are off, so it's very easy to do wiring. I'm aware that Chorus has to do it, but the place is currently unoccupied, I'm not with any ISP at the moment, so can I contact Chorus directly to move it?

Thanks.

If you will put a full size patch panel in there I suggest you get the 42" version at the very minimum.




I honestly suggest getting a 12U 450mm deep enclosure, it will give you so many more options in the future over a recessed shallow cabinet

@Wheelbarrow01 would be able to answer the question regarding moving an intact but not service active ONT

