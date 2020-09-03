At home I have a couple of old standard Unifi AP's providing the wifi around the house (Standard early 80's build, no brick walls etc), effectively one at each end which gives good coverage, even to the pool area at the end of the property.

However these are getting on in age, so am looking to replace "soon" with something more modern.

Now, do I look at today's offerings, or hang on a bit longer for "Wifi6" to be more mainstream.....?

Usage is general stuff such as browsing, gaming, and streaming, to 4 mobiles, 2 tablets, 1 desktop, 2 laptops.

Would I still be best to look at 2 units or a single LR do the trick? Do like the Unifi gear, been using it for many years with employers/clients etc.

TIA



