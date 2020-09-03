Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Wifi upgrade options

xpd



Mask enabled
10692 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#275671 3-Sep-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

At home I have a couple of old standard Unifi AP's providing the wifi around the house (Standard early 80's build, no brick walls etc), effectively one at each end which gives good coverage, even to the pool area at the end of the property.

 

However these are getting on in age, so am looking to replace "soon" with something more modern.

 

Now, do I look at today's offerings, or hang on a bit longer for "Wifi6" to be more mainstream.....?

 

Usage is general stuff such as browsing, gaming, and streaming, to 4 mobiles, 2 tablets, 1 desktop, 2 laptops.

 

Would I still be best to look at 2 units or a single LR do the trick? Do like the Unifi gear, been using it for many years with employers/clients etc.

 

TIA




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

Create new topic
724 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2556204 3-Sep-2020 11:04
Send private message quote this post

Budget? 

4580 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2556275 3-Sep-2020 11:51
Send private message quote this post

The little AC-Lites would be a good upgrade. But if budget is there go straight to the nanoHD's.

 
 
 
 


xpd



Mask enabled
10692 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2556277 3-Sep-2020 11:52
Send private message quote this post

LOL, cheaper the better ;) Im being realistic, I know the LR's go for around $170 each.... so I'll say $4-500 total.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

6062 posts

Uber Geek


  #2556281 3-Sep-2020 11:59
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Would I still be best to look at 2 units or a single LR do the trick?

 

 

Two is almost always better than one, especially with low power/poor antenna devices like phones. Also, 5GHz coverage will be less than the 2.4GHz coverage you currently have.

Create new topic




News »

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.