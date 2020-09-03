Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Options for Separate Internet Access for Tenants


447 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275683 3-Sep-2020 16:33
Send private message quote this post

We have a self-contained flat in the basement of our house that we're going to rent out again.  Previously, we've let it to friends or family and they have shared our internet.  However, with potentially strangers in there, I want to look at options to offer them internet access, but keep their access separate from ours.  The flat has it's own WAP (Cambium cnPilot E400 and one ethernet socket, both cabled back to our managed switch and router (Edgerouter Lite).  We have another couple of WAPS and lots of ethernet ports in the main house and we also use a geo-unblocking dns service on the router.

 

The options I see are:

 

1. VLAN

 

Set up a new SSID on the flat WAP and VLAN tag it.  I'd also, VLAN tag the port on the switch for the flat ethernet.  This would mean I'd have to get up to speed with VLAN tagging and separation rules on the ERL.  I'd probably also need to ensure the flat VLAN didn't have the geo-unblocking DNS.

 

2. Router Port

 

I could connect the flat WAP and ethernet port to Eth2 on the ERL, thus putting them on a separate subnet.  I'd have to wipe existing SSIDs off the flat WAP and replace with just the new guest SSID.  This would be simple to set up and is easy to set DNS at interface level in the ERL.  Are the subnets completely separate?

 

3. Separate ONT

 

If for some reason the tenants wanted their own router and ISP account, could I get a second port provisioned on the ONT and patch that to the ethernet to the flat.  They could then connect their own router to the flat's ethernet socket.

 

 

 

What are the various pros and cons of these approaches and things I might have missed or need to consider?

 

 

Create new topic
4374 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2556574 3-Sep-2020 16:40
Send private message quote this post

@michaelmurfy would probably be best to comment.

 

I'd probably just do 2 and give them a nude ethernet socket to do with what they wished.

725 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2556577 3-Sep-2020 16:45
Send private message quote this post

I would create a separate network (however you wish to do this) with a different Subnet fire walled from your home subnet

 

If you go down the VLAN path

 

SSID with a unique VLAN which would also have to be on your switch and the Edge Router, the tagged port on the edge router would need a different subnet, with different DHCP scope from your LAN

 

If you use a different port

 

use the another port on your Edge router to a different WAP with a different subnet and DHCP scope

 

 

 

 

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.