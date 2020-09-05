Hiya
I have the NF18ACV, and I'm only currently on 100/20 plan with Slingshot, but intend to upgrade to the gigantic at some point soon.
Just wondering what the performance of this router is compared to say the Edgerouter Lite? Or X perhaps? That sort of price range/performance anyway.
Whether there is there much to be gained by upgrading.
Can't really find any meaningful specs on it, and frankly not sure that's the end of the story either.
Don't use the wifi on it as I found it rubbish, but I do need VoIP for the mum in law's daily chit chats as she lives with us, so would need to set that up behind anything new. Seems like others have had success doing that, and I can follow instructions.
I do some gaming on a PS4, so mostly interested in latency/jitter/bufferbloat etc, but on fibre is a 'faster' router going to add anything here?
My gaming bandwidth is shared with the usual fare of Netflix/VoIP calls/web.
I do use a VPN - but only PC based (eg AnyConnect) for remote work in this current climate - which is streaming video and then just some RDP etc - only really about 15Mbps worth.
Was looking for some QOS, but I see that this isn't hardware offloaded with the Lite, and seems to generally slow down total speeds on any sub-commercial router anyway, so not sure about going that route.
Does QOS increase ping? I.e if I actually did use the QOS in the Lite or X, knowing that I didn't need more than 300Mbps (without hardware offloading), would it be advantageous to use QOS at the risk that it increases latency through processing? Or is that done so fast were talking negligible amounts?
I can probably answer my question really - I imagine it to be marginal gains, so probably just looking to be easily convinced it is worth it for some reason! I guess I've also been conditioned to think that ISP supplied units are typically very low tier.
Also - hey Michael; hope you're browsing - how's life been since primary school? 😄
Paul