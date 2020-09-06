Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)CAT6A vs CAT8


60 posts

Master Geek


#275722 6-Sep-2020 16:17
So... Hoping someone will be able to help me out (one of you ALWAYS have an answer).

 

 

 

We're about to renovate our house, and with this, I'm finally installing some structured cabling into a rack and patch panel. I want to future proof as much as I can. Clearly the world isn't too far away from 10GbE Base T being the standard so I want to make sure I only have to replace equipment rather than rip my house apart to upgrade the cabling.

 

 

 

I've noticed that CDL don't sell anything Cat 8 related which is interesting. RS-Components do, and I'm guessing I could probably import some off AliExpress or AliBaba etc.

 

 

 

So... Cat6A or Cat 8? What's your view/advice?

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Joe.

 

 

9885 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2557977 6-Sep-2020 16:48
what makes you want cat8?

 

"Category 8 has a maximum Permanent Link Length of 24m (78’) and a maximum Channel length of 30m (100’) when supporting 25Gbps and 40Gbps speeds."

 

Cat6a does 10GbE.

 

Ive just finished wiring my house with Cat6a F/UTP cable. Have tested it all and it all meets the TIA standard for 10GBASE-T and the longest run was 56.6m.

1091 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2557983 6-Sep-2020 16:55
How much coin are you willing to throw at this?

 

Cat 6A can do 10G to 100m, so little point in spending more money if this is your goal.

 

You could consider the cheaper, more common and easier to install cat 6 which while not recommended for 10G, can do it over 55m.

 



Cat 8 seems like epic overkill, its for like 40GBps which in my eye's is some distance away. Will be hard to find cat 8 gear, and it will be both expensive and hard to find installers for.

 

If you are really keen on future proofing, consider putting in comms conduit from the roofspace (or underfloor depending on what is accessible) to ensure new cable can be pulled to the comms faceplates, in a time where cat 6A has become redundant.

 

It is hard to tell what the future will hold. 25 years ago, people were putting in a phone wiring to every bedroom because "everybody will have a computer in the future, and they will all need to access the internet". Well meaning, but dialup became redundant in short order. In my eyes there isn't really a clear progression path beyond 10G networking. Could well go the fiber route rather than copper. One think that does seem likely is higher frequency Wifi. Much faster, but less penetration power, requiring an AP in each room. Copper to ceiling mounted AP locations could be considered.

