How much coin are you willing to throw at this?





Cat 6A can do 10G to 100m, so little point in spending more money if this is your goal.

You could consider the cheaper, more common and easier to install cat 6 which while not recommended for 10G, can do it over 55m.





Cat 8 seems like epic overkill, its for like 40GBps which in my eye's is some distance away. Will be hard to find cat 8 gear, and it will be both expensive and hard to find installers for.

If you are really keen on future proofing, consider putting in comms conduit from the roofspace (or underfloor depending on what is accessible) to ensure new cable can be pulled to the comms faceplates, in a time where cat 6A has become redundant.

It is hard to tell what the future will hold. 25 years ago, people were putting in a phone wiring to every bedroom because "everybody will have a computer in the future, and they will all need to access the internet". Well meaning, but dialup became redundant in short order. In my eyes there isn't really a clear progression path beyond 10G networking. Could well go the fiber route rather than copper. One think that does seem likely is higher frequency Wifi. Much faster, but less penetration power, requiring an AP in each room. Copper to ceiling mounted AP locations could be considered.