So... Hoping someone will be able to help me out (one of you ALWAYS have an answer).
We're about to renovate our house, and with this, I'm finally installing some structured cabling into a rack and patch panel. I want to future proof as much as I can. Clearly the world isn't too far away from 10GbE Base T being the standard so I want to make sure I only have to replace equipment rather than rip my house apart to upgrade the cabling.
I've noticed that CDL don't sell anything Cat 8 related which is interesting. RS-Components do, and I'm guessing I could probably import some off AliExpress or AliBaba etc.
So... Cat6A or Cat 8? What's your view/advice?
Cheers,
Joe.