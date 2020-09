I've had the DS214se for 4-5 years now. It's running smoothly, no complaints, until it actually needs to do pretty much anything. Anything from serving image thumbnails, to trying to stream content on Plex, maxes out the Armada 370 CPU and is soooo slow.

Thing is, CPU/RAM aside I'm perfectly happy with a consumer grade 2 bay NAS. I don't need to run pretty much anything beyond backup/storage, Plex and Photo Station.

With that in mind - does upgrading to DS220j make sense? Will it make a difference?

DS214se: single core Marvell Armada 370 with 256MB DDR3

DS220j: quad core Realtek RTD1296 with 512MB DDR4