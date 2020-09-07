I’ve got an issue that I’ve had for many, many months. I’ve got a google wifi that keeps dropping out. I’m technical but not extremely so and so I contacted Google Wifi support and they told me I’m getting a double NAT and will need to put my modem into bridge mode but Orcon refuses to tell me how to do this, I can’t find any straightforward instructions for this particular modem and by using instructions from another Netcomm modem I lost internet altogether so some advice were be highly welcomed. Orcon now selling Google Wifi with their modems so it should be able to work.
Cheers.