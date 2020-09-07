Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1 post

Wannabe Geek


#275735 7-Sep-2020 10:42
Send private message

Hey team,

I’ve got an issue that I’ve had for many, many months. I’ve got a google wifi that keeps dropping out. I’m technical but not extremely so and so I contacted Google Wifi support and they told me I’m getting a double NAT and will need to put my modem into bridge mode but Orcon refuses to tell me how to do this, I can’t find any straightforward instructions for this particular modem and by using instructions from another Netcomm modem I lost internet altogether so some advice were be highly welcomed. Orcon now selling Google Wifi with their modems so it should be able to work.

Cheers.

7714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2558424 7-Sep-2020 10:50
Send private message

Hi don't think you can bridge the
Netcomm when using the ethernet wan.

Its easier to get a small managed switch and get it to drop the vlan for you, will post details later currently on the road.

Cyril

732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2558437 7-Sep-2020 11:17
Send private message

You can get a Mikrotik Hex for circa $100-$150 create a bridge with 1 port vlan10 tagged 1 without

 
 
 
 


7714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2558447 7-Sep-2020 11:32
Send private message

Hi, so a TP-Link SG-105E or SG-108E will cost around $46 or $89 resepctively, I see PBTech are currently out of them but elvie and Ascent seem to have stock.

 

Depending on how many lan ports you want available will determine which you get, make sure its the E model ie the easy smart ones which have vlan ability.

 

To configure just connect via any of the ports except port 1 and 2 as we will be adjust them, connect say port 3 to the lan of your main google wifi and your laptop to port 4, then check in the devices page of the Google wifi to see what IP address the switch has been assigned by DHCP.

 

Once in the switch on the left go to Vlans > 802.1Q VLAN.

 

  • First thing is at the top in the VLAN ID field (has 1-4096 next to it) type in 1 and all the ports will show as untagged, for Port1 and Port 2 select "Not a Member" then click Add/Modify at the bottom of the table.
  •  
  • Now type in the VLAN ID field type 10 and in the Vlan name feild give it a name like "Internet", then set Port 1 to "Tagged" and Port 2 to "Untagged" then click Add/Modify.
  •  
  • Now type in the VLAN ID field type 999 and give it Blackhole for a name, then set Port1 to "Untagged" for vlan 999 and click Add/Modify.
  •  
  • Now go to the "802.1Q PVID Setting" tab at the top type 999 in the PVID field and then select just Port 1 and click Apply
  •  
  • Now type 10 in the PVID field and select just Port 2 and Apply
  •  
  • Now go back to the "802.Q VLAN" tab and confirm down the bottom it should read as follows go back and adjust if required:

     

    •  
    • For VLAN 1 Members are ports 3-5 (or 3-8 if 8 port switch) and Untagged Ports 3-5
    •  
    • For VLAN10 Members are port 1-2 and "Tagged Ports" Port 1 and "Untagged Ports" Port 2
    •  
    • For VLAN999 Members are port 1 and and Port 1 is the only Untagged port, it has not Tagged Ports.
    •  
    • And finally check under 802.1Q PVID Setting that Port 1 is 999, Port 2 is 10 and all other ports are 1
  •  
  • Finally switch under Monitoring (or switching I cannot remember which) disable "Loop Protection" if you dont it will mess with Spanning tree which google wifi uses to determine which backhaul to take if you should use wired backhaul.

Once configured you connect the ONT to port1 and the WAN of the Google Wifi to port2, and the LAN port of the Google wifi to port3, you can then connect other wired devices to ports 3-8 including extra Google WiFi points. Note that when a Google WiFi router is in Point mode (ie its an AP not a router) then both its WAN and LAN ports are bridged with the wireless so you can use either.

 

Hope that helps, I have configured a few of these for folk recently and it all works just dandy. Also if you have your wired hub in the garage but want the main Google wifi router in say the lounge but only have one ethernet feed to the lounge then by adding another managed switch you can extend vlan10 to the lounge and return the lan traffic as untagged, this means the GigE feed to the lounge will be sharing both wan and lan traffic but in real usage you can still achieve 950/450 most of the time, still a better option. So there will be a managed switch in the garage hub and one in the lounge, so you can have both lan ports in the lounge as well as the garage to extend to remote outlets and google wifi points elsewhere in the house.

 

Cyril

29180 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2558493 7-Sep-2020 11:48
Send private message

I really wish retailers would stop selling Google WiFi in NZ or warn that it won't work optimally with most ISP's. The lack of VLAN tagging is a major issue, and one of the reasons I would never recommend it as a solution.

 

 

7714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2558494 7-Sep-2020 11:58
Send private message

Hi, yes I agree Steve and to be honest it's not that flash of a system even when correctly setup, a set of Unifi waps is better in my opinion.

Cyril

