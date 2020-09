Greetings.

I set up port forwarding as explained in various places, but checking the port shows its still closed.

I suspect the IP address, but Ive used as shown and 192.168.20.100 with Ubuntu IFconfig to find WAN port and also used WAN port under info in the NFV18ACV dialogs.

I dont understand the process, just following guides, but need help if anyone can suggest what could be stopping port forwarding from working?

I can open the ports with access control, but thats not the correct method: