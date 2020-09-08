Hello everyone,

Hope you are all well.

I am seeking some advice and recommendations to extend/improve the Wifi in my parents house.

My parents internet was with WxC. The average speed was coming in at 18Mbps. If I was going to live at home for a bit again that speed simply wouldn't do! I changed them over to Vodafone (Max Plan as my Dad has other accounts with them so got some good discounts) and received a Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus. As my Nanna lives with my parents we also have a phone line for her.

This presented the first problem - the Ultra Hub has to be placed in the garage where all the connections for the phone etc are. Whilst the Wifi signal is great at the garage end of the house, in the kitchen, the speed for the wifi is extremely slow and occasionally it can't be picked up (on multiple devices).

I had connected the Apple TV directly using the LAN connection (There are 2 LAN ports in my parents house - one in the office and one in the lounge). The speed was maxed at 100Mb and I couldn't understand why. I also was playing around with the old router - same speed. I then connected it directly to the Ultra Hub and got higher speeds. This is when I learnt about Cat5e cables! I have ordered some new ones to replace the wiring in the garage (although I am unsure if this will make any difference if the speeds will still be subject to the capability of the cables built into the house). It was also when I learnt about Double NAT.

I would be grateful for any ideas you may have to help improve our Wifi. I been reading about all the different options, wifi extenders, using power lines, but ideally would like one wifi signal throughout the house.

Thanks in advance!