I'm a bit stuck with a "no internet" issue that has just cropped up. My computer has lost internet connectivity. If I run the troubleshooter, it just comes up with "a network cable in unplugged" etc.... Just in case, I have changed ports on the switch and also swapped out for another cable - no change.

I have been able to ping the network card (127.0.0.1) and it returns OK. The adapter is an Intel 82579V Gigabit according to sysinfo. On a few occasions over the last couple of weeks I have lost connectivity and at least a couple of times a check in Device Manager has shown the yellow triangle against the network adapter - which an uninstall followed by check for hardware changes has fixed. No such yellow triangle now and no change even if I uninstall/reinstall.

I'm currently on a second desktop connected to the same network and no issue at all, so it is not an internet/router issue. Any suggestions?

[Edit] I should add that the system is a Computer Lounge build from around 2011 so is getting on now - also having some bad sectors crop up in CrystalDiskInfo so almost convinced its time for a new one :-)