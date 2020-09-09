Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)[Solved] Internet / network card connectivity issue


352 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#275799 9-Sep-2020 21:33
I'm a bit stuck with a "no internet" issue that has just cropped up.  My computer has lost internet connectivity.  If I run the troubleshooter, it just comes up with "a network cable in unplugged" etc....  Just in case, I have changed ports on the switch and also swapped out for another cable - no change.

 

I have been able to ping the network card (127.0.0.1) and it returns OK.  The adapter is an Intel 82579V Gigabit according to sysinfo.  On a few occasions over the last couple of weeks I have lost connectivity and at least a couple of times a check in Device Manager has shown the yellow triangle against the network adapter - which an uninstall followed by check for hardware changes has fixed.  No such yellow triangle now and no change even if I uninstall/reinstall.

 

I'm currently on a second desktop connected to the same network and no issue at all, so it is not an internet/router issue.  Any suggestions?

 

[Edit] I should add that the system is a Computer Lounge build from around 2011 so is getting on now - also having some bad sectors crop up in CrystalDiskInfo so almost convinced its time for a new one :-)





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

352 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2561401 9-Sep-2020 22:07
Man - this is embarrassing - but I need to own up!!!  Went to turn off the lights (bed time for an oldie like me) and Google informs me it can't contact Philips Hue hub.  Had a closer check of the Netgear hub that some of my gear is attached to and - hey presto - no lights!  Had knocked the power plug out so nothing plugged into the switch was working (including my computer and the Hue hub) - whereas the other computer was plugged directly into the Spark modem/router.  Still not sure why the random disconnects (including the adapter yellow triangles in DM), but immediate problem solved for now!

 

Sorry about the false alarm! :-)  Bad news is - one less reason to justify a new computer :-(





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

BDFL - Memuneh
68276 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2561406 9-Sep-2020 22:18
If the problem is intermittent this could be a false lead (no pun intended). 




 

 

