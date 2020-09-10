WoodyThemMilkMan:

Hi guys
Moved into our home last September and have had the router plugged directly into the ONT in the garage for the past year. We bought an extender to help push the signal around the house, but would like to set the router up in a more central location. In roughly the middle of the house is a linen cupboard, where it looks like the former owner had the wifi setup, along with a stereo receiver.
There are 8 ethernet ports in the wall. Am I right to assume one of these would be a fibre source from the ONT, and the rest will be destinations to ethernet ports around the rest of the house? Is there an easy way to test this? Should I just get some bloke in to sort it out for me?
Apologies if I have used the wrong terminology. Am still getting my head around this tech stuff!
Thanks in advance, Chris.