WoodyThemMilkMan:

#275806 10-Sep-2020 11:14
Hi guys

 

 

 

Moved into our home last September and have had the router plugged directly into the ONT in the garage for the past year. We bought an extender to help push the signal around the house, but would like to set the router up in a more central location. In roughly the middle of the house is a linen cupboard, where it looks like the former owner had the wifi setup, along with a stereo receiver.

 

 

 

There are 8 ethernet ports in the wall. Am I right to assume one of these would be a fibre source from the ONT, and the rest will be destinations to ethernet ports around the rest of the house? Is there an easy way to test this? Should I just get some bloke in to sort it out for me?

 

 

 

Apologies if I have used the wrong terminology. Am still getting my head around this tech stuff!

 

 

 

Thanks in advance, Chris.

  #2561630 10-Sep-2020 11:20
You've certainly got the right concept. Ideally, one of those runs should go back to the ONT, but it should hopefully be easily identifiable near the ONT. You just use short ethernet patch cables at each end to connect from the device to the wall.

  #2561632 10-Sep-2020 11:25
"There are 8 ethernet ports in the wall. Am I right to assume one of these would be a fibre source from the ONT"

 

Maybe... Is there an ethernet port on the wall near the ONT?, is so you will need a  cable run from the ONT to the wall port...

 

With regard to finding out where the other ports go, the easiest way is probably to plug a switch or router in to a port, .. then go round the house and use a laptop to test each port.. (the LEDs on the Ethernet port will light up if the port is the one connected to the port at the other end....... then rinse and repeat for all the other ports...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2561635 10-Sep-2020 11:27
Okay thanks. But how do I know which of the 8 ports has come from the ONT. Is that just trial and error using the router?



  #2561641 10-Sep-2020 11:37
wellygary:

 

"There are 8 ethernet ports in the wall. Am I right to assume one of these would be a fibre source from the ONT"

 

Maybe... Is there an ethernet port on the wall near the ONT?, is so you will need a  cable run from the ONT to the wall port...

 

With regard to finding out where the other ports go, the easiest way is probably to plug a switch or router in to a port, .. then go round the house and use a laptop to test each port.. (the LEDs on the Ethernet port will light up if the port is the one connected to the port at the other end....... then rinse and repeat for all the other ports...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No, but there is a bunch of wires coming out of the ONT into the wall cavity, guessing they go to that cupboard? Would a picture help?

  #2561643 10-Sep-2020 11:40
WoodyThemMilkMan:

 

No, but there is a bunch of wires coming out of the ONT into the wall cavity, guessing they go to that cupboard? Would a picture help?

 

 

Yeah a picture would help, there shouldn't really be "a bunch" ... but a single Cat 6 cable....

  #2561656 10-Sep-2020 12:08
Hi, yes a pic will help, I assume there is a data outlet next to the ONT, if so pull the face plate cover off, if you are lucky whoever installed them labeled it and its hidden there, same goes for all the other data outlet faceplates in the house.

 

Cyril



  #2561657 10-Sep-2020 12:09
It won't let me upload an image - gets stuck on the uploading screen and nothing happens.

 

 

 

Upon closer inspection there is a single ethernet cable heading off into the wall.

 

 

 

The bunch of cables I referred to is about a dozen blue cables, coming out of a patch thing that is connected to the ONT box itself via ethernet (if that makes sense)

 

 

 

I'll keep trying with the photo.

 
 
 
 


  #2561659 10-Sep-2020 12:16
Hi, as you are a new user you might not be able to upload pics as of yet, purhaps one of the moderators can help, or put them on a shared google drive or similar

 

Cyril

 

 

  #2561660 10-Sep-2020 12:16
Photos of the cupboard end as well would be good if you can

