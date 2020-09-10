Now that I have added 2 more Unifi APs to fix up the 5GHZac dead spots (4 total in 200 SQM Home) I am now considering turning of 2.4GHZ
Has anyone done this? Had Issues with Visitors with old devices who can't connect to 5GHZac ?
Why do you want to turn it off? Keep in mind a lot of "smart" devices for example run an ESP8266, or similar, need 2.4GHz.
yeah I would do that, but 99.99% of smart devices are on 2.4ghz only :(
I've tried doing that a few times now but failed & now its not worth the effort; there always ended up being 3-4 devices + the occasional visitor that didn't support 5GHz.
Yea IoT is the problem... Shelly's, Sonoff's, ESP devices, door lock, etc.