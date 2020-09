I'm thinking of buying a Synology DS220+ from Amazon in the US and am intending to swap out the NZ plug from my old DS212j into the power supply for the new 220.

But I am aware that US operates on different voltages(?) to NZ, so am wondering if the power supply from US is ok to use in NZ, or are the power supplies different between countries?

I know nothing about electricity, hence the question. I just don't want to fry the US diskstation when I plug it in.

Thanks in advance.