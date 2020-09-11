Hi,

I have been invited to a friend's Plex server, but it does not connect on my Smart TV. I can confirm that it works fine on my laptop.

We tried some troubleshooting like disabling secure connection on the plex server or re-inviting me to join etc. But nothing worked.

I just now unplugged my TV from the Ethernet cable, connected it to Wifi and it worked without a hitch! Can confirm that hardware is fine, as other streaming services work fine on that cable.

I have a Fritz!Box 7560 - wondering what I am looking for in the router that is going to fix this issue for me?

I have limited network knowledge, so please keep it simple for me guys. I know my way around my router, but have zero skills in VPNs or Firewall Forwards or Rules etc.

Thanks in Advance!