LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Advice with activating Ethernet/Network ports in new home.


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#275852 13-Sep-2020 21:22
Hello everyone!

Hello everyone!

 

My family recently moved in a brand new home.

 

We are setting up our Internet/Wifi and noticed that only 1 Ethernet/Network port in our home is working even though our house has other ports.

 

Basically, except for the one in our living room, all other ports in other rooms are just useless holes.

 

My goal is to turn those useless holes into active holes 😅.

 

So our home network looks like this: (Hopefully these image links are working - very sorry if they're not)

 

Home Network

 

So this network exists in a compartment in our garage and holds the ONT Box, a panel of Ethernet Ports that I guess wires to specific ports throughout our home and a VDSL Splitter (which I have no idea what is for).

 

So, our ONT Box has a ethernet cable (white cable) on LAN 1 which connects to a port on the Ethernet Panel which corresponds to the one in our living room.

 

I don't know much about ONT Boxes but after surfing the Chorus website about it; looks like our ISP provider is permanently on LAN 1.

 

I experimented at first by simply wiring an extra ethernet cable on the ONT's LAN 2 into the other ports on the Ethernet Panel to see if it that works but it never seems to connect it to the Internet at all.

 

I also tried using the white cable itself and simply connecting it to LAN 2 out of LAN 1, also didn't work - zero internet.

 

So, I figured that only the LAN 1 port of the ONT Box will give access to the internet, therefore to make the ethernet ports in other parts of our home useful, I will have to get an ethernet splitter or something that'll connect to the LAN 1 port of the ONT Box but allows multiple Ethernet Cables to attach to it then connect them to the ports on the Ethernet Panel.

 

Is this a good idea? I'm very hesitant in messing with our ONT Box, since this is a new house and I'm worried I might cause irreparable damage.

 

I would also like to know if by using a splitter/extender(?) on LAN 1, and having multiple ethernet cables attached to it - will this affect our internet/fibre connection?

 

Will it cause the following things?

 

  • Make our internet slower?
  • Put unnecessary stress on our Fibre Connection?
  • Put stress on the box itself?
  • Cause an electrical fire so fierce that it will blow up our new abode???

Please let me know if:

 

  • the in-built VDL Splitter will solve my problem? (What the heck is it?)
  • am I complicating things?

I'm open to suggestions/ideas/comments/thoughts and prayers.

 

Thanks in advance 🙂!

 

 

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2563357 13-Sep-2020 21:26
Send private message quote this post

OH that sucks, my image links were working on the preview please see below for the direct links:

 

  • Home Network - https://i.ibb.co/V9VMpj5/Home-Network.jpg
  • ONT Box - https://i.ibb.co/9Wv7Y8F/Home-ONT-Box.jpg
  • Ethernet Panel - https://i.ibb.co/YW6yP27/Home-Ethernet-Panel.jpg

 

Ultimate Geek

Ultimate Geek


  #2563359 13-Sep-2020 21:34
Send private message quote this post

What you need to do is put your router in that cabinet, and connect the other connections on it to the ethernet ports in the cabinet

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek

Uber Geek


  #2563360 13-Sep-2020 21:36
Send private message quote this post

What plugs into the ethernet jack in your living room? Do you connect a wifi AP or something to that, or like a modem from your ISP?

 

Looks like it should be a super easy fix, just get a switch:
1. Cable from ONT into Switch
2. Cable from switch into one port on the patch panel above which has those labeled cables for each room in the house. 
3. Repeat step 2 until each port is connected to the switch

 

After above all ports will share the same internet connection, assuming that ONT acts as your modem which it looks like it does. 

 

If you have a modem connected to your living room, instead do the above:
1. Cable from ONT to your modem (move modem into the box in garage unless you have 2 ports next to each other in the living room)
2. Cable from modem into Switch
3. Cable from Switch into each port on patch panel 
4. Repeat step 3 until each port is connected to switch. 

 

 

