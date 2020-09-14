Hi, first post here but have been reading other threads to get some ideas. Just thought i'd ask for more specific thoughts on what I should do anyway.

I've recently moved into our new build and basically just trying to get the best wifi network I can, within reasonable cost of course. Right now i'm setup with Spark Fibre Max so 900 down, 400 up (I think?). I'm on the Spark Smart Modem and have bought a Smart Mesh unit as well as it's a 2 story home and Wifi speeds upstairs were not as good.

Currently, if I stand right next to the Smart Modem I can get approx 500 down on a speed test to Spark Auckland. I get approx 700-800 down over Ethernet. Smart Modem is plugged into ONT in garage, sitting in the usual small steel box in the wall so typically from there i'll get 300-400 down in the lounge which is one wall and about 30 feet away. I found the orientation of the Smart Modem in the wall box helped a lot with this too.

The Smart Mesh sits upstairs and standing right next to that I can still only get about 200-300 down upstairs. If I switch it off and connect my device directly to the Smart Modem instead (still over wifi) I actually get faster speeds from our upstairs office but it drops off quickly in all the other bedrooms, hence wanting the Smart Mesh up there. I get about 100-200 in every room at the moment with current setup.

I can plug the Smart Mesh into an Ethernet port in the office but the only one is up high for a wall tv so I'll need a shelf on the wall to put it up there. I tested this and while does increase speed in the office itself (still only approx 300 down though), I get much the same in other rooms as when it's not plugged in.

All the rooms are wired for Ethernet but only up high on the wall for wall mounted TV's so it's a little bit annoying that I can't really do ethernet for anything except for TV's, which are typically limited to 100mbit anyway! Hence just wanting the best wifi setup possible.

We are an all Apple household and generally all pretty up to date stuff. Nothing 'smart' in the house yet so i've switched off 2,4Ghz for now. Reason for this was an AppleTV in the kids play room was connecting to 2.4 by default and as far as I could tell I couldn't tell it to use 5Ghz manually any way in the Smart Modem? If I could do this I would leave it enabled as it would be useful to have 2.4 should we want any smart lights etc... in future.

So - questions:

How can I improve the wifi speeds? Is 500ish down on wifi pretty much the max I can hope for? It seems to me that all devices should be good for the full speed, whatever that may be, but it seems no matter how close I am that's just not possible. I've read on here that the Smart Modem and Mesh units are actually pretty good, but would I get better Wifi speeds if I went for something else? Should I aim for Wifi6 or will that not improve things much? It's expensive so don't want to go that route unless it would definitely work.

Could I get 400-500 in every room? Would that basically mean a Mesh unit or some kind in every room? Unrealistic? It does seem weird to me that the Smart Mesh even when on Ethernet won't give me this speed standing right next to it where as the Smart Modem does.

Am I just being pedantic and should be happy with 100+ everywhere? I know nothing really utilises more than that right now (streaming etc...) but since i'm paying for 900+ it would be great to get as close to that as possible in as many rooms as possible!