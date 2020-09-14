Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ethernet crimping tips

#275869 14-Sep-2020 16:48
I don't crimp many ethernet plugs, but when I do, it seems I have to crimp about twice as many as I need to (crimping failures). 

 

I have (what I thought was) a decent Hanlong crimping tool and Dynamix two part ethernet plugs.

 

Should I be going with one big squeeze? Squeeze a couple of times? Plug shoved in hard versus loose etc?

 

I've tried a few different techniques but there is no obvious rhyme or reason to crimps that seem to work first time and crimps that just need chopping off and trying again.

 

No issues with punching down jackpoints, just crimping the plugs for things like POE powered CCTV cameras and WAPs.

  #2563860 14-Sep-2020 16:53
By failures, you mean you put a tester on and get missing pairs?

One big squeeze is all they need. And not even a particularly big one, just close the tool.

Second thing that comes to mind is the correct plug for the type of cable. Cat 5e vs Cat 6 and solid vs stranded wire

  #2563862 14-Sep-2020 17:02
chevrolux: By failures, you mean you put a tester on and get missing pairs?

 

Yep. Tester is a pretty crappy PBtech one that I bought on impulse during a "sale" thinking it was a good deal. Lesson learnt there though. It it just a two part unit that lights up each pin in turn and you (hopefully) match on the receiver.

Second thing that comes to mind is the correct plug for the type of cable. Cat 5e vs Cat 6 and solid vs stranded wire

 

Yeah I bought a packet of both solid and stranded plugs. I think I've used maybe one of the stranded ones ever and that was just to replace a broken latch. But I reliably use solid with solid and they are cat6 as is the spool of ethernet cable I've got. I might have used a cat6 on a 5e cable once?

