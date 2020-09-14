I don't crimp many ethernet plugs, but when I do, it seems I have to crimp about twice as many as I need to (crimping failures).

I have (what I thought was) a decent Hanlong crimping tool and Dynamix two part ethernet plugs.

Should I be going with one big squeeze? Squeeze a couple of times? Plug shoved in hard versus loose etc?

I've tried a few different techniques but there is no obvious rhyme or reason to crimps that seem to work first time and crimps that just need chopping off and trying again.

No issues with punching down jackpoints, just crimping the plugs for things like POE powered CCTV cameras and WAPs.