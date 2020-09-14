Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275874 14-Sep-2020 20:25
I was in a 100+ year old watering hole waiting for a beer when I heard the bar girl making a panic phone call because the POS Register was not working. No one could be served.

 

The response she received from management or from tech support... "Just pull the white cable and plug it in again" ... but which cable?... I was hoping the fibre cable was not pulled!

 

I asked if I could help.

 

One horrified look under the counter and I gave up my offer of help almost immediately. 
The fibre router was face down... I managed to lift it up a little to the limit of the short cables and could see that the fibre connection and internet was ok.

 

Eventually the POS Register recovered and all the customers were happy.

 

A brief look around and I could see:
- 9 security cameras with display
- POS Register
- Eftpos terminal
- Pokie register with 18 pokies
- Next door was a bottle store with a POS Register and an Eftpos terminal.

 

This pub is now on Fibre but until recently was on ADSL or VDSL with frequent loss of network and WiFi from an HG659.

 

I guess the installation of tech is handled on shoe-string budget.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #2564035 14-Sep-2020 20:27
I bet the battery in that UPS is beyond any point of holding charge too...

  #2564037 14-Sep-2020 20:29
The number of those 'installs' around NZ would sit in the 100's of thousands.

 
 
 
 


  #2564040 14-Sep-2020 20:44
One massive collective fail of equipment will be a learning exercise, and no doubt they will complain bitterly about it as well.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

Click to see full size

  #2564041 14-Sep-2020 20:44
Gordy7:

 

I guess the installation of tech is handled on shoe-string budget.

 

 

 

 

Likely done by someone's brother's cousin's mate who has a side hustle as a install tech for his very extended family and friends, often for payment in kind or as a favour for your mother's sister...

 

 

  #2564042 14-Sep-2020 20:49
The number of places with no backup for something as critical as an eftpos machine is astounding.




Richard rich.ms

  #2564051 14-Sep-2020 20:52
Left alone. That's a prime case for toucheditlast

 

It's broken, again. Same fault as last time. But nevermind that.. 'Some bloke touched it last'.

 

Cleared up, It's an open ticket for someone else to become an expert.

  #2564054 14-Sep-2020 20:54
you mentioned there is a fibre router, but there is also an EdgeRouter Lite.  Are they double NATing?

 

I am also interested to know have they done a DR test by switching off the power and see how long the UPS can power the network and POS.

