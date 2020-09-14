I was in a 100+ year old watering hole waiting for a beer when I heard the bar girl making a panic phone call because the POS Register was not working. No one could be served.

The response she received from management or from tech support... "Just pull the white cable and plug it in again" ... but which cable?... I was hoping the fibre cable was not pulled!

I asked if I could help.

One horrified look under the counter and I gave up my offer of help almost immediately.

The fibre router was face down... I managed to lift it up a little to the limit of the short cables and could see that the fibre connection and internet was ok.

Eventually the POS Register recovered and all the customers were happy.

A brief look around and I could see:

- 9 security cameras with display

- POS Register

- Eftpos terminal

- Pokie register with 18 pokies

- Next door was a bottle store with a POS Register and an Eftpos terminal.

This pub is now on Fibre but until recently was on ADSL or VDSL with frequent loss of network and WiFi from an HG659.

I guess the installation of tech is handled on shoe-string budget.