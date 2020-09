Hi guys. I built a new home 3 years ago. Have since moved towns and now building again. I don't keep up to speed with current trends in new home fibre/house modem & cabling setups so just wondering if much has changed in last 3 years.

Is cat6 still the cable of choice to run in a new home or have things moved on ?

I ran cat6 last time, is that still the way to go in new build ?Likewise the metal Cabinet in the hall, I suspected this was not the ideal location for the modem and that it was not optimal last time, are there any advancements in this area ?. . Appreciate any advice on this.