Unifi Controller 6.0.2 - Who has tried it?
nztim

#275890 15-Sep-2020 15:07
... About to upgrade will report back shortly


tanivula
  #2564431 15-Sep-2020 15:09
upgraded earlier today - all went smoothly (on a ck2+)

michaelmurfy
/dev/null
  #2564439 15-Sep-2020 15:19
I've been running the v6.x releases on the Geekzone UniFi controller for some time and has been totally fine. The redesign does take a bit to get used to coming from the previous major versions.




nztim

  #2564442 15-Sep-2020 15:25
michaelmurfy:

 

I've been running the v6.x releases on the Geekzone UniFi controller for some time and has been totally fine. The redesign does take a bit to get used to coming from the previous major versions.

 

 

Just upgraded - The front page is very intuitive if I was looking at it for the firs time, as a 5.x user some things are in a different place which will need some getting used to

