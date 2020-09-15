upgraded earlier today - all went smoothly (on a ck2+)
I've been running the v6.x releases on the Geekzone UniFi controller for some time and has been totally fine. The redesign does take a bit to get used to coming from the previous major versions.
michaelmurfy:
Just upgraded - The front page is very intuitive if I was looking at it for the firs time, as a 5.x user some things are in a different place which will need some getting used to