Hi All,

I am in the process of tethering a third router in my home. I currently have two Asus Routers that are tethered (an RT-AC88U and an RT-AV87U). Used the following you tube video to do this successfully. https://youtu.be/J5QJb3O19zI

I am currently on a rural wireless network but have an old Spark HG659B which I have never used back in the days when I was living in the city and enjoying a gigabit connection. Trying to add this Spark router has been problematic and I am not sure if I have done anything wrong or there is something hard coded into the router.

In short, I have this third router set up as 192.168.1.3 - DHCP is switched off - LAN cable is going to a LAN port and not the WAN, and the IP I am using is available (ensured the range of my main router does not include it).

The odd thing that is happening now is that regardless of what wired or wireless device connects to my network, the device opens up an MSFS webpage and asks for me to log into Spark.

Is there a setting on the Spark router I have missed?

Is it hard coded and thus nothing I can do about it?

Open to suggestions. Be warned I am a complete novice at this so please dumb down any answers if you can.

Many thanks,

K