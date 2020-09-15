kapitikarl

Hi All,

Another question. We live on a rural property with a long driveway (about 150 metres). Due to the positioning of my current routers, and the trouble I am having tethering up a third router I have, I may have to go shopping. I was looking at the following product and wondered if anyone has any experience of it.

What I need it for is to enable me to have a wifi connection all the way down my drive. The device would likely be positioned int he window or outside. I have no need for point to point extension at this point in time.

Cheers,

K