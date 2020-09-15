Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)EnGenius EnStationAC Wireless Access Point
kapitikarl

#275893 15-Sep-2020 16:47
Hi All,

 

Another question. We live on a rural property with a long driveway (about 150 metres). Due to the positioning of my current routers, and the trouble I am having tethering up a third router I have, I may have to go shopping. I was looking at the following product and wondered if anyone has any experience of it. 

 

 

 

What I need it for is to enable me to have a wifi connection all the way down my drive. The device would likely be positioned int he window or outside. I have no need for point to point extension at this point in time.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

 

 

K

nztim
  #2564494 15-Sep-2020 17:00
you are the candidate for a proper Access point solution - do away with having routers with DHCP turned off for wifi and get some decent APs (Aruba/Unifi/Ruckus)

 

 

 

 

kapitikarl

  #2564498 15-Sep-2020 17:07
Not much budget I am afraid. That being said I do like the look of the following which is in my price range. Would prefer to see if I can get my third router tethered (see other thread).

 

Aruba Instant On AP11 Wave 2

