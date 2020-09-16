A rural client has a 4G Skinny connection that was installed to enable his Arlo camera kit to keep a sharp eye on his homestead while he's off site. He's happy with the user-friendly Arlo setup. (At the same time as installing the Arlo, I upgraded his Galaxy S5 to an S10. The S5 had never had an app installed. Not one. Ever.

Approx 130m (clear line of sight) away is his workshop, which has recently gained some valuable additions. He has 1 spare Arlo camera & isn't averse to buying more. Because of the Arlo base unit system, it makes far more sense to keep all the cameras on one WiFi network, rather than set up another WiFi out in the workshop which would require a second Arlo base unit & separate viewer logins. Ease of use is the key to his satisfaction.

What's the recommended hardware solution for this situation?

Personally, I like & trust Ubiquiti gear, although I've lost a bit of faith in the brand recently so I'm open to any branded solution. I see Ubiquiti UniFi AC Mesh UAP AC M claims 180m WiFi extendabiity.

I'm asking for wiser & more experienced guidance please.

