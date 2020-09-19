Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)slightly confused over how to setup a mesh network
dukester

#275976 19-Sep-2020 20:00
I am shifting to a new property and want to setup a mesh network. I have a fritz box 7490. Can a just add two mesh devices to connect with the fritz box. If so what is recommended. 

Jase2985
  #2568327 19-Sep-2020 20:31
you need compatible units to act as the mesh repeaters. so in your instance they would need to be other fritz devices

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2568335 19-Sep-2020 21:01
You need other 7490 (or 7590) for this to work. Or if using other mesh systems, they have have to be the same. Mesh systems are not compatible between different manufacturers.




 

 

dukester

  #2568336 19-Sep-2020 21:06
Jase2985:

 

you need compatible units to act as the mesh repeaters. so in your instance they would need to be other fritz devices

 

 

 

 

So, I could buy a couple of 7490's off trademe and link them to my main 7490. Does the lan ports on the two extra 7490's remain active for use?

darkasdes2
  #2568338 19-Sep-2020 21:08
dukester:

Jase2985:


you need compatible units to act as the mesh repeaters. so in your instance they would need to be other fritz devices



 


So, I could buy a couple of 7490's off trademe and link them to my main 7490. Does the lan ports on the two extra 7490's remain active for use?



Yes they remain active

