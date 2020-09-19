I am shifting to a new property and want to setup a mesh network. I have a fritz box 7490. Can a just add two mesh devices to connect with the fritz box. If so what is recommended.
you need compatible units to act as the mesh repeaters. so in your instance they would need to be other fritz devices
Jase2985:
So, I could buy a couple of 7490's off trademe and link them to my main 7490. Does the lan ports on the two extra 7490's remain active for use?
dukester:Jase2985:
