Yorkshirekid

I've just Googled this, but if you don't enter the exact key words then you get a lot of rubbish. So, hopefully the LAN forum will help me figure out the best way to link two computers onto which I can display daily notices. I have two Optiplex 9010's I want to place right next to each other and above a door. I can provide power and ethernet. I want to display notices that would show either on one screen (so two separate notices - one on each screen), or one notice that extends across both screens.

I want to be able to control these from elsewhere on the local network, so the display PC's don't need mice/keyboard.

Can members please advise me of the software and hardware I would need to do this please, preferably open source. Thank you