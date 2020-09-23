Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)How to digital display
Yorkshirekid

168 posts

Master Geek


#277051 23-Sep-2020 16:16
I've just Googled this, but if you don't enter the exact key words then you get a lot of rubbish. So, hopefully the LAN forum will help me figure out the best way to link two computers onto which I can display daily notices. I have two Optiplex 9010's I want to place right next to each other and above a door. I can provide power and ethernet. I want to display notices that would show either on one screen (so two separate notices - one on each screen), or one notice that extends across both screens.

 

I want to be able to control these from elsewhere on the local network, so the display PC's don't need mice/keyboard.

 

Can members please advise me of the software and hardware I would need to do this please, preferably open source. Thank you

CokemonZ
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2572921 23-Sep-2020 16:20
put up a super basic website (too many options to list here - hosted, or local many free options and many open source ones) and run a browser full screen on both machines?

gehenna
6510 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572966 23-Sep-2020 16:25
Better off using Raspberry Pi's.  Cheap, low power, flexible.  We use them for our wall display boards at work.  Then just browse them to a webpage that we update centrally with the info we want displayed. 

 
 
 
 


wellygary
4918 posts

Uber Geek


  #2572968 23-Sep-2020 16:29
Set the background as an image file somewhere on the network?

 

extending the notice across the  two machine is a bit tricker but should be able to done by cutting the image in half with a rudimentary graphics programme, (paint etc)

