I have a similar setup with Spark Max Fibre and an Edgerouter and a larger house that needed multiple APs to provide coverage.

After reading various articles on Geekzone I ended up going with the Ubiquiti Unifi AC-AP Lite Access Points. I had a server running 24/7 anyway so I just installed the control software on that. It takes a bit more effort to get up and running than a bunch of standalone APs if you haven't done it before but adding extra units and maintaining the system is great once it is set up. Similarly, the controller software gives you very good info about who is attaching to which AP and on which channels/frequency etc.

I have it set up as a single SSID and people roam around the house seamlessly. The option of both 2.4GHz and 5GHz was certainly an improvement over the cheaper APs I'd used previously. I also set up a Guest network for when the kids mates want to log their phones/laptops onto the 'Wifi' when visiting.

In terms of installation, I just used the included POE injectors and plugged them into switches that were already dotted around the house as a temporary setup. They are sitting on top of bookshelves and similar furniture just below ceiling height. One day I'll probably get an appropriate POE switch and wire them all back to the patch panel but no issues so far with the interim setup. At around $160 per unit they aren't the cheapest around but certainly not too bad and they have been very reliable to date. I've had them in for just over a year and as far as I can tell, they just work. :-)

I'm sure there will be lots of opinions on this one so good luck with your install! :-)