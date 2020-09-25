I tried Spark Mesh and I find it hit miss because of the house configuration. I used the Spark smart modem for a while as the router then went back to my edge router, and using the Spark device as an AP only with the other Mesh devices supporting it (just not well).
So I have...
Max fibre with Spark. Reliable speeds - wired devices regularly get around 800Mb/s download
Edge router. Reliable and works great (of course)
Working ethernet port to every room
A pretty widespread house with lots of reasons for wireless coverage to be interfered with
I want...
Multiple (approx 3) access points around the house that connect directly to the wired network
Single SSID so handoff is seamless as the family venture out of their rooms; not sure if you have to use any specific wireless mode to achieve this, or if the APs just don’t care and will play nicely
Obviously goods speeds (I know it’s not going to match wired)
Something that is smart enough to reliably deal with channels overlap
A couple of options; one where the price gives me a sharp intake of breath, and the other I’ll probably settle on.
Thoughts anyone?