dmartora

62 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#277084 25-Sep-2020 06:53


...I do need multiple APs.

I tried Spark Mesh and I find it hit miss because of the house configuration. I used the Spark smart modem for a while as the router then went back to my edge router, and using the Spark device as an AP only with the other Mesh devices supporting it (just not well).

So I have...
Max fibre with Spark. Reliable speeds - wired devices regularly get around 800Mb/s download
Edge router. Reliable and works great (of course)
Working ethernet port to every room
A pretty widespread house with lots of reasons for wireless coverage to be interfered with

I want...
Multiple (approx 3) access points around the house that connect directly to the wired network
Single SSID so handoff is seamless as the family venture out of their rooms; not sure if you have to use any specific wireless mode to achieve this, or if the APs just don’t care and will play nicely
Obviously goods speeds (I know it’s not going to match wired)
Something that is smart enough to reliably deal with channels overlap
A couple of options; one where the price gives me a sharp intake of breath, and the other I’ll probably settle on.

Thoughts anyone?

dklong
107 posts

Master Geek


  #2573894 25-Sep-2020 07:51


I have a similar setup with Spark Max Fibre and an Edgerouter and a larger house that needed multiple APs to provide coverage. 

 

After reading various articles on Geekzone I ended up going with the Ubiquiti Unifi AC-AP Lite Access Points. I had a server running 24/7 anyway so I just installed the control software on that. It takes a bit more effort to get up and running than a bunch of standalone APs if you haven't done it before but adding extra units and maintaining the system is great once it is set up. Similarly, the controller software gives you very good info about who is attaching to which AP and on which channels/frequency etc. 

 

I have it set up as a single SSID and people roam around the house seamlessly. The option of both 2.4GHz and 5GHz was certainly an improvement over the cheaper APs I'd used previously. I also set up a Guest network for when the kids mates want to log their phones/laptops onto the 'Wifi' when visiting.

 

In terms of installation, I just used the included POE injectors and plugged them into switches that were already dotted around the house as a temporary setup. They are sitting on top of bookshelves and similar furniture just below ceiling height. One day I'll probably get an appropriate POE switch and wire them all back to the patch panel but no issues so far with the interim setup. At around $160 per unit they aren't the cheapest around but certainly not too bad and they have been very reliable to date. I've had them in for just over a year and as far as I can tell, they just work. :-)

 

I'm sure there will be lots of opinions on this one so good luck with your install! :-)

 

 

 

 

 

 

kobiak
1447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2573913 25-Sep-2020 08:05


Interesting. Did you connect spark mesh unit/s wired or wireless? Equipment is excellent.

 

I now have spark modem as main and another 2 spark modems as AP only... all configured to be mesh system, connected by ethernet and access is flawless across 3 levels (top access point as back-up only really, recently added and everything worked without it, might just disable it)




cyril7
7756 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2573922 25-Sep-2020 08:10


Hi, just get three UniFi APs, if ceiling mounting is not possible then consider inwall.

 

Cyril

